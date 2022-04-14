Judge dismisses lawsuit against East River Electric by Dakota Energy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A federal judge has dismissed Dakota Energy’s lawsuit against East River Electric. It’s a legal fight that’s been ongoing since November of 2020.

The ruling to dismiss the lawsuit means that Dakota Energy, an electric cooperative that operates in Beadle, Hand and Hyde counties, will not be allowed to leave their contract with East River, and go find a new electric provider.

Dakota Energy’s contract with East River Electric runs until 2075. The cooperative has been trying to exit it’s contract, stating that prices from East River Electric have risen dramatically in recent years. Soon after filing the lawsuit, Dakota Energy signaled that it intended to buy electricity from Colorado-based Guzman Energy.

The judge’s order means Dakota Energy, with is a member-owner of East River Electric, must continue with the contract.

East River Electric praises the ruling

For East River Electric, the ruling means that one of it’s member-owners will continue to stay with the cooperative. East River Chief Member and Public Relations Officer Chris Studer said the decision is a win for Dakota Energy’s members.

“These consumers now can have certainty that they’re going to have reliable from East River Electric, a co-op that they already own for years to come.” said Studer.

East River Electric has said previously that the costs of it’s electricity is cost-based as a not-for-profit entity. Dakota Energy is one of the founding members of East River Electric, currently made up of 24 member cooperatives and one municipal-owned electric system.

East River Electric also published a website in response to the lawsuit, laying out it’s arguments as to why Dakota Energy and it’s member-owners

Studer said the ruling comes after a year and a half of legal arguments, and it may take some time to repair the relationship between the two cooperatives. But he added that they will continue to provide power and treat Dakota Energy as any other member, and that they want to move on and continue towards the future.

“It will take some time I imagine to repair some things that have happened over the last couple of years. We’re just looking to the future. And we’re just concerned more about the member-owners of Dakota Energy, and making sure that they’re protected.” said Studer.

Some Dakota Energy members relieved with the outcome

Throughout the process, a number of Dakota Energy customers and members voiced their concerns about leaving East River Electric. Current member Pat Doak said all they’ve wanted is a say in the matter, and the ability to question if the move is right for the cooperative.

“All along, our main focus and desire has been that we wanted to let the members vote. Let the members have a say, let them vote. Agree or disagree with me, let the members vote.” said Doak.

Dakota Energy had previously hosted a town hall in 2021 for members to hear arguments on the potential move from East River Electric, to Guzman Energy. Doak said he was in attendance for the town hall. While he said he appreciated the ability to listen to Dakota Energy’s board explain their plan moving forward, he said he and others still had questions on why the board wanted to take this action.

After the ruling, Doak said they want to move on as well, continue with East River Electric and repair the relationship they have with Dakota Energy.

“My hope is that those tensions can be eased, and the relationship between the members and the board could be improved.” said Doak.

Dakota Energy not satisfied with the ruling

Dakota Energy, however, was not pleased with the judge’s ruling. The cooperative stated when it filed the lawsuit, that it had tried for years to get an exit fee from East River Electric to buy out of it’s contract.

In response to the ruling, Dakota Energy provided a statement to Dakota News Now dissenting with the ruling.

“We’re disappointed by this development but will continue to fight for our member-owners. Our Co-op wants more flexibility and local control, which means more affordable and reliable power. The court completely ignored that East River initially calculated a buyout number and planned to work with our Co-op on a possible withdrawal before Basin threatened East River. The court also chose to ignore that FERC, which regulates Basin, only a few months ago rejected the very same argument he accepted. The decision is flawed from top to bottom and on all sides.”

