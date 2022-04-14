New jewelry store opened in The Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced that Lovisa is now open, located next to PINK by Victoria’s Secret and Bella Brow Bar.

Lovisa features on-trend fashion jewelry. Their jewelry incorporates inspiration from couture runways and modern street styles to deliver new styles to shoppers.

Lovisa, an Australian jewelry chain was first launched in 2010. With over 100 new styles delivered to stores each week, Lovisa is always evolving to offer shoppers the most iconic, current jewelry trends.

