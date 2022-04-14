Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New jewelry store opened in The Empire Mall

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced that Lovisa is now open, located next to PINK by Victoria’s Secret and Bella Brow Bar.

Lovisa features on-trend fashion jewelry. Their jewelry incorporates inspiration from couture runways and modern street styles to deliver new styles to shoppers.

Lovisa, an Australian jewelry chain was first launched in 2010. With over 100 new styles delivered to stores each week, Lovisa is always evolving to offer shoppers the most iconic, current jewelry trends.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Highway I-29 storm debris
South Dakota Highway Patrol shows debris from storm on I-29
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31

Latest News

Belle Fourche Named Community of the Year; Andrew Nilges receives award for Excellence in...
Governor’s Office of Economic Development gave awards
Funding available for furnace repair or replacement
Josiah's Sign
Josiah’s is back with a new flow to dining and renovations
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags at half-staff at State Capitol in honor of former State Senator Jim Peterson