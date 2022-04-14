Avera Medical Minute
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts

Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he and the driver of the vehicle were arguing and the driver hit him with a car.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the driver had attempted to hit the pedestrian with his car multiple times and did end up hitting him. The victim, a 42-year-old man from Sioux Falls, was taken to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Clemens says it seemed like the two knew each other, “He actually didn’t want to do anything about it, said he wanted to take care of it himself, but we’re still investigating that.”

Police say they are using surveillance videos from the gas station in central Sioux Falls on Wednesday afternoon to further investigate the situation.

