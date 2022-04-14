Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man took a bike from kids and swung a hatchet at owner

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for a suspect who took a tandem bike from some kids, swung a hatchet at the owner of the bike, and then left it a short distance away.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the kids were borrowing the tandem bike from a neighbor. The man approached the kids and took the bike around 8:30 Wednesday night in northwest Sioux Falls. The kids then went back to the neighbor and told him what happened.

Reports indicate the neighbor went to look for the man who took the bike. When he found the man with the bike, the two argued over it. The victim tried to take the bike back and the suspect swung a hatchet at the 53-year-old victim, who had to seek medical attention to a wound on his hand.

The suspect ended up leaving with the bike and officers found it a short distance away.

Clemens says the suspect was described as a middle eastern man with a black ponytail and a beard and tattoos and he was wearing a green coat.

