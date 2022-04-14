Avera Medical Minute
Police: Over 50 vehicles broken into Watertown this month

Watertown police car (file)
Watertown police car (file)(Watertown Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are reminding people to lock their doors following dozens of reports of cars getting broken into in Watertown in the past couple weeks.

Police say suspects have entered over 50 vehicles throughout Watertown since April 1, Watertown Radio reports. They have taken cash, a handgun, ammunition, credit cards, and other miscellaneous items.

Authorities are asking residents to check their vehicles for any missing property. Police say they received information about a possible firearm that was stolen that was not reported.

Police have identified a man and a juvenile male as suspects. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of possible thefts are asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 605-882-6210.

