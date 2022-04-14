Avera Medical Minute
Prairie View Event Hall holds first ‘Adult Prom’

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many high schools around the area are preparing for their prom events Prairie View Event Hall is holding its first-ever Adult Prom this Saturday night.

“Parents are getting a chance to see their kids going to prom which is a wonderful experience but it does bring back all of those memories for them or the lack of memories so we wanted them to be able to have that same experience,” Event Hall General Manager Melissa Matlock said.

The event will feature many high school prom staples such as dressing up and a fancy meal.

The Sioux Falls-based band The 1270′s will be providing live music at the Adult Prom from 5 to 7 p.m. that night.

“We have never played a prom before so we are really excited to be here and see everybody dressed up, we have a lot of fans dressed up in 50′s and 60′s outfits with poodles skirts and stuff like that so we’re excited to be here,” 1270′s band member Dakota Gamber said.

Prairie View Event Hall is excited to have a chance to make new prom memories this Saturday night.

“As adults, we rarely get the chance to dress up, get our makeup done, buy a nice dress, wear suits, so it’s just another experience in life to make those memories whereas adults we’ve usually phased out of that,” Matlock said.

The Adult Prom begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will wrap up around midnight.

For more information click here.

