Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SculptureWalk surpasses Ukrainian fundraising goal

Artist Serge Mozhnevsky
Artist Serge Mozhnevsky(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors has surpassed its fundraising goal to purchase the sculpture “Overcoming” by Ukrainian artist Serge Mozhnevsky. Mozhnevsky will donate the proceeds from the sale of his sculpture to the current humanitarian efforts in his home country.

“This fundraising campaign has been overwhelmingly successful, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed to this cause,” says Jim Mathis, a member of the SculptureWalk Board of Directors.

Officials say in total, more than $16,000 has been raised. “Overcoming” will now become part of SculptureWalk’s permanent collection, and Mozhnevsky will donate 100 percent of the money raised to purchase his sculpture to help the people of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

All donations to SculptureWalk are tax-deductible and propel our mission to bring art to the people, representatives say. Donations can be made by sending checks to SculptureWalk at 300 S. Phillips Ave., Suite L104, Sioux Falls, SD 57104; calling 605-731-2430, or going to SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Highway I-29 storm debris
South Dakota Highway Patrol shows debris from storm on I-29
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31

Latest News

A semi-truck and trailer overturned due to strong winds on Interstate 29 a few miles north of...
Strong winds causing travel issues across the region
Report on SD DOC suggests many changes
Report on SD Prisons reveals understaffing, overcrowding and organizational issues
Four bands added to Regatta and Music Festival lineup in Worthington, MN
Four bands added to Regatta and Music Festival lineup
Watertown police car (file)
Police: Over 50 vehicles broken into Watertown this month