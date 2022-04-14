Strong winds causing travel issues across the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are responding to a number of wind-related accidents as powerful gusts tear through the region.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has responded to a number of rollover accidents, including one on Interstate 29 north of the Renner exit. While there were no reports of serious injuries, one northbound lane was temporarily closed due to the crash.

A highway patrol trooper told Dakota News Now troopers have responded to at least four wind-related crashes through Thursday morning.

Wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour are being reported across the area Thursday. Follow the latest weather developments on the First Alert weather page.

