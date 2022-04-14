Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD’s Hannah Sjerven thrilled to be drafted by her favorite WNBA team

Former Coyote thrilled to be drafted by Minnesota Lynx
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERS, MN (Dakota News Now) -Earlier this week USD’s Hannah Sjerven got some un-expected news... She was hoping to be picked in the WNBA draft Monday night.

But knowing that only the top 36 players in the world would be selected, she wasn’t exactly counting on it... And as a Minnesota Lynx fan growing up in the suburb of Rogers, the team she cheered for was the cream of the crop in women’s professional basketball.

There was no way he favorite team would pick her, right? But to her surprise, they called her name at number 28 and she’s pretty excited about it. ”But I didn’t think it would be Minnesota, that was a complete shock to me. But it’s definitely like a dream come true growing up I was a Lynx fan, my parents brought me to games. When I talked about entering the draft with my family they were like, what if you get drafted by the Lynx? And I was like that’s not going to happen. You know like they’re too good. I just have them on a different level when I think about women’s basketball. So to know that I’m on their roster right now and that I’m going to training camp this weekend is just a dream come true,” says Hannah.

Hannah gained extra traction with how well she played in the NCAA Tournament against players who were picked well ahead of her in the draft.

She will be on tomorrow on Calling All Sports along with her former coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
School lockdown generic photo.
UPDATE: Student with knife triggered shelter-in-place at Sioux Valley High School

Latest News

USD's Sjerven excited to be picked by her hometown WNBA team in Monday's Draft
Hannah Sjerven is excited to be chosen by Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Draft
April 13th Plays of the Week
April 13th Plays of the Week
April 13th Plays of the Week
April 13th Plays of the Week
Minnesota Lynx draft USD's Hannah Sjerven