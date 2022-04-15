Augie softball getting better and better as season progresses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 13th-ranked Augustana softball team has been getting better and better as the season progresses. They own the nation’s longest home win streak with 33 consecutive victories at Bowden Field and now Sherman Park until the new field is done.

And that’s exactly what you want is for your team to be playing it’s been as you approach the post season.

Head Coach Gretta Melsted says, ”I really feel like the kids all year have been hitting the ball extremely well. Our numbers for hitting are fantastic and that plays a big part in our success.”

Senior Pitcher Ashley Mickschl says ”We just keep building off every game that we have no matter whether it’s a win or a loss. No matter how many things arwe thrown at us, we just keep building and getting better and better. So I think our confidence is going to take us a long way and our experience will too so.”>

Mickschl is glad she came back for another season. She just picked up her 100th career win for Augustana. And she hopes it means one more trip to the World Series in Denver where they won it all in 2019 and made it back last spring as well.

