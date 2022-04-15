Bishop Dudley is looking for volunteers to help in multiple areas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A non-profit that serves as an emergency shelter for individuals without a home is looking for more volunteers.

Staff at the Bishop Dudley house say volunteers provide much-needed support to the organizations. Volunteers can help out in several areas including guest check-in or with special activities like donation drives or teaching a class.

Representatives say one area of particular need is their meal program. Volunteers can help with prepping or serving the meals and/or sponsoring a meal for the facility which costs approximately $250.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or accompanied by a guardian, however, their website says some opportunities are best served by adults only.

To volunteer visit their website at BDHH.Org/Volunteer/Volunteer-Options.

