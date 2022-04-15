Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bishop Dudley is looking for volunteers to help in multiple areas

Bishop Dudley Volunteers
Bishop Dudley Volunteers(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A non-profit that serves as an emergency shelter for individuals without a home is looking for more volunteers.

Staff at the Bishop Dudley house say volunteers provide much-needed support to the organizations. Volunteers can help out in several areas including guest check-in or with special activities like donation drives or teaching a class.

Representatives say one area of particular need is their meal program. Volunteers can help with prepping or serving the meals and/or sponsoring a meal for the facility which costs approximately $250.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or accompanied by a guardian, however, their website says some opportunities are best served by adults only.

To volunteer visit their website at BDHH.Org/Volunteer/Volunteer-Options.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck and trailer overturned due to strong winds on Interstate 29 a few miles north of...
Highway Patrol: Troopers responded to 7 overturned vehicles Thursday
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
Funding available for furnace repair or replacement
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charge of reckless burning

Latest News

Illustrator Hector Curriel releases his new graphic biography on Joe Foss.
Graphic biography brings Joe Foss to life
Joe Foss Book
Kay Flittie (submitted photo)
Hanson County Sheriff’s Office coordinating search for missing woman Saturday
Police: Suspects damaged business, took merchandise worth several thousand dollars