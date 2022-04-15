Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Construction on Brookings interchange begins Monday

SD DOT logo
SD DOT logo(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction of phase one of the 20th Street Interchange Bridge Structure (east half) is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18.

According to a press release, two-way traffic will be in place on Interstate 29 from two miles north of Exit 127 to just south of Exit 132 in the southbound lanes while the center pier and east half of the bridge structure are being constructed.

Speed reduction of 65 mph will be in effect on I-29 through the two-way traffic zones, with a speed reduction to 45 mph when work is being completed directly adjacent to the roadway. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the construction zone, officials say.

Authorities say some noise can be expected during the pile driving portion of the structure work, which is scheduled to begin the last week of April. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

The prime contractor for the $15.3 million dollar project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings. Construction of the bridge structure and all grading operations are scheduled to be completed in 2022, with the surfacing and final project completion scheduled for July 14, 2023.

For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website DOT.SD.Gov/Brookings-pcn-020v.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck and trailer overturned due to strong winds on Interstate 29 a few miles north of...
Highway Patrol: Troopers responded to 7 overturned vehicles Thursday
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
Funding available for furnace repair or replacement
Dickinson SkyWatch Camera at 7:52 p.m. CDT Wednesday (Via KFYR-TV)
Closures due to blizzard remain in effect in North Dakota

Latest News

Tattoo
State officials looking to provide tattooing services for inmates
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charge of reckless burning
Rd. to close
SFHP announce road closure
Structure fire contained in western Sioux Falls