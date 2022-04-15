Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to allergen concerns.(US Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular popcorn snack sold in more than a dozen states and grocery stores around the country is being recalled due to possible allergen concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Snak King has voluntarily recalled 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The popcorn packages were sold in stores that include Pavilions, Haggen, ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle and Carrs-Safeway.

According to the FDA, the stores were in are in Idaho, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

The agency said products have a “best if used by” date of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022.

There have been no current reports of illness but consumers who may have purchased the recalled products have been advised not to eat them and to return them to the store it was purchased.

Consumers with questions may contact the Snak King company at 626-363-7711.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
2022 Sioux Falls election results
Highway I-29 storm debris
South Dakota Highway Patrol shows debris from storm on I-29
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks on April 12, 2022, following his reelection victory.
TenHaken wins the 2022 Sioux Falls mayoral election
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31

Latest News

New businesses, students compete in ‘Giant Vision Competition’
New businesses, students compete in ‘Giant Vision Competition’
High winds create safety hazards across the Midwest
Honor Guards recognized with 'Acts of Excellence' award
Honor Guards recognized with ‘Acts of Excellence’ award
The high winds on the plains are wreaking havoc on daily life, shipping and travel. From tipped...
High winds create safety hazards across the Midwest