Firefighters battled a multi-building Black Hawk fire in high winds

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fire departments responded to a large structure fire off Sturgis Road in Black Hawk Thursday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters from several communities battled very windy conditions as the three-alarm fire began at Riss & Associates Cabinets and Casework and spread to a neighboring building; Cameron Ashley Products.

It was reported that thick, black smoke along with visible flame was coming from the building as firefighters arrived.

“A building that’s over two-hundred feet in length, it is a very large commercial structure that is full of wood and other combustible products that is on fire, so there is quite a bit of work yet to do to stop the main pit to continue to stop the fire to keep it from growing,” said Jerome Harvey with the Pennington County Fire Service.

Fire crews remained on the scene of the fire overnight, watching for hot spots.

It led to some downed power lines and evacuations along Saratoga Drive. The fire also led to the temporary closure of Sturgis Road on both sides of the county line.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.