Hanson County Sheriff’s Office coordinating search for missing woman Saturday

SPENCER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for volunteers to help with the search for a woman reported missing in southeast South Dakota.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating a search for 60-year-old Kay Flittie on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office and family are looking for volunteers, as well as ATVs, to help with the search. Officials say they will be meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Spencer Fuel Mart, which is located just off Interstate 90 at exit 353.

Flittie was last seen April 5 when she left Sioux Falls to visit a relative in Arkansas. She never arrived at her destination. Authorities issued an endangered missing person on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Flittie may be in Hanson County because a family remember received a call from Flittie on April 5 that originated from a rural area within the county. Around that same time, law enforcement received reports about a woman walking on the shoulder of a road in Hanson County who appeared confused. Authorities found her car, but were unable to find Flittie.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.