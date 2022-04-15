Avera Medical Minute
Honor Guards recognized with ‘Acts of Excellence’ award

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A blustery day for the flags at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Today, the South Dakota Hall of Fame honored those who honor our veterans.

Officials recognized eight local Honor Guards with the “Acts of Excellence Award.”

Those Guards provide military honors for veterans buried at the State Veterans Cemetery.

That service is provided voluntarily, many times, without the credit they deserve.

“Families are aware of what we’re doing, but i don’t think the general public realizes that all veterans are entitled to a burial and to be recognized with a full present, the taps, the firing squad. and they appreciate it and we appreciate doing it for them,” said Vietnam Veteran Clarence Kooistra.

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is always looking to honor people doing extraordinary things in our state.

You can nominate someone by going to www.sdhalloffame.org.

