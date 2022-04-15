Avera Medical Minute
It’s been a wild but fun few days for USD’s Hanna Sjerven after WNBA Draft

Former Coyote standout getting plenty of support after being drafted by Minnesota Lynx
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROGERS, MN (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a week for Hannah Sjerven who’s getting ready for the WNBA.

And what’s really cool for the former USD Coyote standout is that she was selected Monday night in the WNBA Draft by her hometown team, the Minnesota Lynx.

She’s been hearing non-stop from friends and yes even media guys like me. And it’s been a wild ride the last few days for the Rogers, Minnesota native.

Hannah Sjerven says, ”Yeah I keep saying this to my friends and my family that my life just seems to keep going up on this roller coaster and I keep thinking I’m at the peak and it just keeps going. It’s been so fun and exciting to see how many people were watching us during this Sweet 16 and supporting me through that. And supporting me in the draft and how many people were watching the draft just to see if Chloe or I got called. I think it’s incredible. You know people from my childhood or from high school have been reaching out and I thin k it’s awesome how many people are on the women’s basketball train.”

They begin camp tomorrow and just being comfortable in her home surroundings should certainly help Hannah get acclimated to this next career step in the WNBA.

