Judge sentences Box Elder man to 15 years in fatal stabbing

Barry Allman
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A judge has sentenced a Box Elder man to 15 years in prison for stabbing a man to death.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Pennington County Judge Matt Brown handed down 31-year-old Barry Allman’s sentence on Thursday. Prosecutors accused Allman of stabbing 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten at a Rapid City house on Aug. 6, 2020.

They initially charged Allman with second-degree murder but he ultimately pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a plea deal after his trial was declared a mistrial just two days in.

Brown ordered the mistrial after prosecutors failed to inform defense attorneys that some witnesses had been granted immunity. Allman told the judge Thursday that Baumgarten was a “good dude” and he was sorry. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

