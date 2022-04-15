Avera Medical Minute
Karius thrilled to return to Vermillion to be next Coyotes WBB coach

Kayla Karius back to USD as next head coach of the Coyotes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s also been a roller coaster week for the brand new women’s head coach at USD where Kayla Karius was named to replace Dawn Plitzuweit on Monday.

And much like Eric Peterson on the men’s side, she was also an assistant at USD under Coach P and couldn’t be more excited to return to Vermillion in charge of a great program.

”The time is right because this is an incredible program and an incredible opportunity. So to see what this program has done and the steps that it’s taken over the years, it just continues to build momentum. And the trajectory is definitely going up and it’s so exciting to be a part of Coyote women’s basketball right now,” says Karius.

Kayla will be a guest on Calling All Sports tomorrow. She is having a pretty exciting week just like Hannah with all of the new opportunities and it’s also made a bit easier by the fact that she was hear as an assistant coach under Dawn Plitzuweit.

