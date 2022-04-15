Minneapolis schools drop COVID mask mandate

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis school district is dropping its mask mandate next week.

The Star Tribune reported the district will end the mandate on Monday.

The district also will end contact tracing work and quarantine time for unvaccinated adults and students exposed to COVID-19 will shrink from 10 days to five. The quarantine period will still last 10 days for those who test positive for the disease.

The St. Paul school board voted April 12 to lift that district’s mask mandate on Monday.

