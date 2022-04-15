New businesses, students compete in ‘Giant Vision Competition’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of young and new business owners in South Dakota have a little more funding to get their ideas off the ground.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center hosted the Governor’s Giant Vision Business and Student Business competitions Thursday.

Six businesses from all around the state competed for $20,000 and nine students competed for $5,000.

The event is an opportunity to interact with people that have successfully launched businesses.

This year’s Business winner was Amber LLC out of Rapid City for their on-site wastewater reuse system.

For the student competition,Whytneigh Duffie from Black Hills State won for her water-soluble 3D printer resin.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.