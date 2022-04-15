Police: Sioux Falls man faces charge of reckless burning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police responded to a call about a fire in the street.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor had called about the fire around 2 a.m. Friday morning in southwest Sioux Falls. When the officers arrived, they found objects on fire in the street with flames approximately 4-5 feet high. Officers also found a small fire smoldering approximately 3-4 feet from a house on the same block. The house did not sustain any damages.

Officers say a neighbor had told them they used their video surveillance to see that the suspect had walked back and forth from his car to the burning objects in the street. Police are unsure if the suspect was adding or moving any objects as he walked back and forth.

Officers have custody of the 31-years-old suspect, Daniel Brisbin, from Sioux Falls, who faces one count of reckless burning.

Police are unsure of the suspect’s motive.

