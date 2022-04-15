Police: Suspects damaged business, took merchandise worth several thousand dollars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened Friday around 3 a.m. in central Sioux Falls.

Officers say a window to the business was broken and merchandise worth several thousand dollars was taken. Surveillance video shows two people inside the business.

No arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate.

