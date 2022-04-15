SFHP announce road closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Highway Patrol has advised that MM 140 I-29 (Bruce/White exit) northbound is closed for the recovery of a Tractor Trailer that is tipped over in the median.

Troopers, Brookings Fire Department, and Dakota Service will be on the scene.

The SFHP asks you to please consider an alternate route if you are traveling north and stay safe.

