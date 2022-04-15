Sioux Falls’ annual Easter Egg Hunt continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Easter Bunny isn’t the only one excited for Saturday’s annual easter egg hunt.

Kids 12 and under will get a chance to search for 10,000 eggs hidden throughout the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“The very first easter egg hunt started up at USA Furniture Mart in Sioux Falls and we were there for 3 years and it’s just grown so big that this year we had an offer to come out to the fairground and decided it was probably the best thing to do,” Organizer Robert Gatto said.

The Big Sioux Guardians of the Children have been putting on the event since its very beginning.

“The community of Sioux Falls has been very good to the Big Sioux Chapter of the Guardians of the Children so we just want to give back to the community,” Gatto said.

The Guardians of the Children aren’t the only ones putting on the event now as more and more sponsors are joining in on the fun every year.

“We got involved a few years ago just to kind of help make the event bigger and better and we love to be involved in events in the community and this is a great event for families and its free fun for kids and fun for everybody,” Sponsor and Event Emcee John Small said.

The hunt will feature eggs filled with candy, money, and more. Organizers say getting to see kids enjoying the event makes it all worthwhile.

“One of the best things is just watching how excited the kids are whether they’re getting a tootsie roll or are getting a cash egg with 5 dollars for a kid $5 is like $500 to us and it’s just so awesome to see how excited the kids are,” Small said.

The Easter Egg Hunt will go from Noon to 5, Saturday afternoon.

