South Dakota native living in extreme Shanghai lock downs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the U.S. tries to put COVID in the review mirror one South Dakota native is experiencing extreme lockdown measures in Shanghai, China.

Josh Spahr has worked for Daktronics for nearly 20 years. Eight years ago he and his family packed up and moved to Shanghai to run a facility there. Josh says it began as a wonderful experience but the pandemic has made things interesting.

“The biggest transition was just the size of the city. We go from living in Brookings which is about 20 thousand people to living in a city of 25 million,” Spahr said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has had stricter COVID restrictions than most of the world, operating on a zero-COVID policy.

“Overall life was fairly normal within China. Now, if we would have left there was pretty much no way for us to come back,” Spahr said.

COVID cases began popping up in March, which led to a complete shutdown of the city on April 1.

“They told us it was going to be for four days and now this is continuing. We are on day 15 and I know we will have at least two more weeks,” Spahr said.

This had made life difficult for some.

“Everyone was trying to figure out how do you get your basic necessities, your basic foods. There are still people that are struggling to find it two weeks later. Shanghai wasn’t ready for this,” Spahr said.

There are very few exceptions that allow anyone to leave their home.

“If you test positive or you’re a close contact they’ll take you and put you into one of these quarantine centers,” Spahr said.

With serious contact tracing, avoiding a quarantine center is nearly impossible.

“These buses are taking people to a quarantine center. They’ll come and they’ll grab them and take them to quarantine,” Spahr said.

Until this lock down, Josh said living in Shanghai has been a wonderful experience.

“We do want to come back. We’ve wanted to come back for the last two years. As far as seeing family and being able to connect, so there is that longing. This type of event is enhancing that longing to be back,” Spahr said.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.