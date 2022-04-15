Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

State officials looking to provide tattooing services for inmates

Tattoo
Tattoo(José Pinto)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - State corrections officials are looking to launch a prison tattoo program in hopes of curbing bloodborne diseases as inmates ink themselves with homemade tools.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Corrections Department is searching for an experienced tattoo artist to oversee tattoo studios in state prisons. The aim is to slow the spread of diseases like hepatitis C which can spread when inmates try to tattoo themselves or each other with unsterilized tools like electric motors and ballpoint pens and share contaminated needles.

Corrections spokesman Nick Kimball says as of January anywhere from 1,200 to 3,500 of the prison system’s 7,511 inmates were infected with hepatitis C. He says treatment can cost between $20,000 and $75,000.

Copyright 2022 St. Paul Pioneer Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck and trailer overturned due to strong winds on Interstate 29 a few miles north of...
Highway Patrol: Troopers responded to 7 overturned vehicles Thursday
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
Funding available for furnace repair or replacement
Dickinson SkyWatch Camera at 7:52 p.m. CDT Wednesday (Via KFYR-TV)
Closures due to blizzard remain in effect in North Dakota

Latest News

SD DOT logo
Construction on Brookings interchange begins Monday
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charge of reckless burning
Rd. to close
SFHP announce road closure
Structure fire contained in western Sioux Falls