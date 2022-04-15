Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Structure fire contained in western Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday morning, April 15, 2021, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 2:10 a.m.

On dispatch, Metro Communications advised that the basement of the home was on fire. First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement and first floor of a 1 ½ story house. Crews pulled multiple 1 ¾” hose lines and made entry into the basement and first floor.

Reports indicate a search was conducted of all floors and no occupants were found. The fire was located in the basement and extinguished in 15 minutes. Fire personnel remained on the scene for several hours investigating the fire and ensuring no hot spots remained.

There were no injuries reported at this incident and all occupants safely exited the home prior to SFFR arrival. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 6 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 25 firefighters.

Officials say the home did not have a sprinkler system and the fire is currently under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police Department, PCEMS Ambulance, MidAmerican Energy, and Red Cross. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind homeowners to please test the smoke detectors in their homes monthly.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.SiouxFalls.Org/Fire or follow us on Facebook.com/SiouxFallsFire or Twitter.com/SiouxFallsFire.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck and trailer overturned due to strong winds on Interstate 29 a few miles north of...
Highway Patrol: Troopers responded to 7 overturned vehicles Thursday
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
Funding available for furnace repair or replacement
Dickinson SkyWatch Camera at 7:52 p.m. CDT Wednesday (Via KFYR-TV)
Closures due to blizzard remain in effect in North Dakota

Latest News

Rd. to close
SFHP announce road closure
Black Hawk Fire
Firefighters battled a multi-building Black Hawk fire in high winds
File.
Minneapolis schools drop COVID mask mandate
Barry Allman
Judge sentences Box Elder man to 15 years in fatal stabbing