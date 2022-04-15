Structure fire contained in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday morning, April 15, 2021, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 2:10 a.m.

On dispatch, Metro Communications advised that the basement of the home was on fire. First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement and first floor of a 1 ½ story house. Crews pulled multiple 1 ¾” hose lines and made entry into the basement and first floor.

Reports indicate a search was conducted of all floors and no occupants were found. The fire was located in the basement and extinguished in 15 minutes. Fire personnel remained on the scene for several hours investigating the fire and ensuring no hot spots remained.

There were no injuries reported at this incident and all occupants safely exited the home prior to SFFR arrival. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 6 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 25 firefighters.

Officials say the home did not have a sprinkler system and the fire is currently under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police Department, PCEMS Ambulance, MidAmerican Energy, and Red Cross. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind homeowners to please test the smoke detectors in their homes monthly.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.SiouxFalls.Org/Fire or follow us on Facebook.com/SiouxFallsFire or Twitter.com/SiouxFallsFire.

