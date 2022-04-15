Avera Medical Minute
Sunny, still breezy

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see the clouds break and get some sunshine across the region. It won’t be nearly as windy as it has been the past few days, but it will still be breezy. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible today. Highs will range from the low 30s in the north to the low to mid 40s in the south.

Saturday looks like it will be a fairly nice day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine. Easter Sunday is looking a little wet, however. We’ll see a few light snow showers move in during the morning, then switch over to rain after noon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Any snow we see should be fairly light. Most of us will see less than an inch of accumulation.

The beginning of next week looks like it will stay cool. Highs will be stuck in the 40s. We still have a chance for a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs wil get back in the 50s and 60s around the region. We may actually get back into the 70s by next weekend!

