Sunshine for Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind has been a real problem across the area over the past few days. While the wind on our Friday hasn’t been as bad, it’s still on the gusty side. We get a break from the wind a bit Saturday with plenty of sunshine, but then another round of wintry precipitation returns late Saturday Night into Easter Sunday followed by another round of gusty winds.

TONIGHT: We’ll have extra cloud cover lingering around across the northern areas while areas south will see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain a little breezy out of the northwest at 5-20 mph. It’s going to be cold with lows in the teens to lower 20s, and we will be approaching record lows in most locations.

SATURDAY: Skies will be mainly sunny areawide, making for a pleasant day but it’ll remain cool and breezy with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s and a north to northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Cloud cover increase Saturday evening ahead of the next system and that will bring a chance of light snow and wintry mix showers after midnight. Winds will shift to the east and southeast as the clouds increase. Lows drop back into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Light snow and wintry mix showers will linger around through at least midday before gradually ending from west to east in the afternoon hours. A cold front will push the precipitation out but will kick up the winds in its wake. Winds will be out of the south and southeast at 10-20 mph, shifting to the west and northwest and increasing to 15-30 mph behind the front. Highs will be all over the board, ranging from 35-40 in the cooler spots to the 50s in central South Dakota. Skies clear Sunday night as higher pressure moves in with lows dropping back into the teens and 20s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Monday will be cool and breezy with a good amount of sunshine. Clouds increase Monday night ahead of the next system as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. A band of light wintry mix showers is possible east of the Missouri River Tuesday with everyone seeing a chance of rain showers Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. Winds will remain breezy to windy as well. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Monday, ranging from around 40 east to the 60s and 70s west Tuesday with everyone in the 50s and 60s Wednesday.

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: Thursday will be pleasant and seasonable with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s. Models show a system tracking into the region heading into next weekend, bringing with it a chance of showers beginning Friday and lasting off and on throughout the weekend. There’s also enough available where thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Saturday night. Highs will mostly be in the 60s with some spots reaching the 70s Friday and Saturday, but will cool to the 50s and 60s Sunday.

