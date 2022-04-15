Avera Medical Minute
“Toast our Troops” with Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews and Shiner Beer

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two forces joined together to give back to our local military service members through care package donations. Chow from Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews and Michael Maxwell from Shiner Beer joined us to talk about this collaboration. “Toast our Troops” is month-long fundraising and donating opportunity at Sickies. If you donate something from their list of care package items on their website, you will get one Shiner beer!

https://sickiesburgers.com/toast-our-troops/

