Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama

Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Two men had to be rescued after their truck was swept from the roadway by flood waters on Thursday in Alabama.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call and made contact with the men who were sitting on the hood of their truck, WAFF reported. The truck had been swept away by flood waters.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad arrived, and a trained swift water rescue diver stabilized the vehicle with a tow line. The men were then assisted to safety.

The vehicle was removed from the water by the towing company.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck and trailer overturned due to strong winds on Interstate 29 a few miles north of...
Highway Patrol: Troopers responded to 7 overturned vehicles Thursday
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
Funding available for furnace repair or replacement
Dickinson SkyWatch Camera at 7:52 p.m. CDT Wednesday (Via KFYR-TV)
Closures due to blizzard remain in effect in North Dakota

Latest News

Full moon
‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Frank James made his first court appearance on Thursday.
New York subway shooting suspect in court
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth