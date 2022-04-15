Yankton’s Matthew Mors glad to be back home at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though he lived closer to the University of South Dakota when his family moved to Yankton as a fourth grader, South Dakota State had a pull on Matthew Mors.

“I was at the Summit League Championship (in 2013), Nate Wolters was playing at the time, and so I honestly was a Jackrabbit fan before.” Mors says.

As Mors became one of the top preps in South Dakota history the chances of him staying in-state dimmed as bigger programs came calling and SDSU made a coaching change. “Honestly, in high school, I didn’t talk to them a whole lot and looking back I maybe wish I would have.” Matthew says.

But, after a year at Wisconsin, it was Mors who needed a change. “It just wasn’t the best fit for me. Being close to home was a little bit of a factor but, like I said, at the end of the day I thought there was a better opportunity for me elsewhere.” Mors says.

One the Jackrabbits were quick to offer. “I was on the phone with coach Klink(efus) immediately after. Coach Henderson immediately after that same night (he entered the transfer portal) within a couple minutes actually and I thought that meant a lot because obviously they were really serious about it and they have been the whole time.” Mors says.

Mors comes back to South Dakota a different player after red-shirting and maturing in the Big 10. “Maybe lost a little bit of body fat and put on muscle. I feel like I’ve gotten bigger, stronger, maybe a little bit quicker. I was able to get a feel for where my game was at and just to continuously improve throughout the year.” Matthew says.

Eager to continue the Jackrabbits winning tradition. “I want to be a part of a team where we are winning games and that’s what they have done and that’s what they’ve been doing. Just a couple weeks ago was the first time that I’ve ever been to Frost (Arena). It was like a different kind of atmosphere that I’ve never really felt before where everyone was into the game and they were just loving it, crazy, rowdy, and to be a part of that, or have the opportunity to play in front of that, it’s really exciting.” Mors says.

While bringing in a new generation of fans as SDSU moves into their new First Bank & Trust Arena.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.