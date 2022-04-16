11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson

Avera Medical Minute
By Cordell Wright
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 5th-grade student from Garretson is dead following a rollover accident near Garretson Friday night.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office reports a UTV rolled near the corner of 485th Avenue and 247th street resulting in the death of an 11-year-old.

When EMS arrived, life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

A dog also died in the crash and the incident is under investigation.

