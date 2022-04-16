Augie baseball whips Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 15 Augustana baseball team earned an 11-3 win on Friday over Wayne State to take the series’ opening game at Ronken Field. The Vikings benefited from an eight-run third inning to push the victory.

The win gives Augustana an 18-3 record in the NSIC while holding a 28-6-1 mark on the year. Wayne State falls to 15-15 overall and 9-8 in league action.

In the opening frame, Jordan Barth knocked a home run over the left-field fence to give AU the quick lead.

Entering the aforementioned third inning, Tanner Brown was sparkling on the mound, allowing just one hit over the first three innings. With the Viking defense in check, the offense went to work. Barth opened the inning with a double and was pushed across home plate by Will Olson.

Maddux Baggs then recorded a two-run double to open a 4-0 Vikings’ lead. After an error allowed Jaxon Rosencranz to cross home plate, Max Mosser hit a sacrifice fly to allow Baggs to score.

Fully in control at 6-0, Barth hit his second double of the inning to right field, which scored JT Mix and Trevor Winterstein. The final run of the third inning came from Olson’s second double of the inning to capture the 9-0 lead.

For those reading at home, yes Barth and Olson each recorded two doubles in the third inning.

Bath’s four RBI day concluded in the fifth inning on a single up the middle to score Carter Howell.

In the sixth and eighth innings, Wayne State ended the shutout and plated two runs. Howell snapped back in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run into left-center to give AU the 11-2 lead.

The advantage was enough to not let a ninth-inning run from WSC affect the outcome in the 11-3 final score.

Brown picked up his fifth win of 2022 and has fully put himself in the discussion for the NSIC Pitcher of the Year with six innings, three hits and just a single run allowed. Tony Lanier tallied the final three innings while striking out four.

The Vikings tallied their 11 runs on 11 hits. Barth led the way at the plate with a 4-for-5 effort and the four RBI. Howell with 3-for-5 while Olson was 2-for-4.

Augustana and Wayne State close out the three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch from the first game is slated for 1 p.m. at Ronken Field.

