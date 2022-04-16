Black Hawks fly by Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Waterloo Black Hawks scored five goals in the third period to pull away from the host Sioux Falls Stampede for a 7-3 victory on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls in USHL action.

Daniel Sambuco had two goals for Waterloo who also got a goal and an assist from James Hong and three assists from Jacob Jeannette.

Daniel Russell, Jack Silich and Karsen Dorwart scored for the Stampede in the defeat.

Sioux Falls hosts Tri-City tomorrow night.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from tonight’s game.

