Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Black Hawks fly by Stampede

Sioux Falls falls to Waterloo at home 7-3
Herd lose 7-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Waterloo Black Hawks scored five goals in the third period to pull away from the host Sioux Falls Stampede for a 7-3 victory on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls in USHL action.

Daniel Sambuco had two goals for Waterloo who also got a goal and an assist from James Hong and three assists from Jacob Jeannette.

Daniel Russell, Jack Silich and Karsen Dorwart scored for the Stampede in the defeat.

Sioux Falls hosts Tri-City tomorrow night.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from tonight’s game.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck and trailer overturned due to strong winds on Interstate 29 a few miles north of...
Highway Patrol: Troopers responded to 7 overturned vehicles Thursday
Sioux Falls Police investigate after a man was hit by a car.
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charge of reckless burning
Funding available for furnace repair or replacement

Latest News

Top girls and boys prep basketball players in South Dakota meet at Sanford Pentagon
South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games
2-run double during 7-2 win over Concordia-ST. Paul
Coo knock off Concordia-St. Paul in series opener
Jackrabbits 2022 spring football camp
SDSU searching for new leaders during spring football
Viking baseball wins 11-3
Augie baseball whips Wayne State