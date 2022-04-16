Avera Medical Minute
BREAKING: Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found

Kay Flittie (submitted photo)
Kay Flittie (submitted photo)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Sioux Falls woman has been found, according to the Hanson County Sheriff.

60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spencer on Saturday.

Flittie had last been seen on April 5 when she left Sioux Falls to visit a relative in Arkansas. She never arrived at her destination. Authorities issued an endangered missing person on Tuesday.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a search for Flittie on Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Spencer Fuel Mart, which is located just off Interstate 90 at exit 353.

As a result of the efforts, searchers found the body of Kay Flittie and she had died.

Law enforcement is working together to determine what the cause of death.

Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Easter festivities at the Great Plains Zoo
Downtown Sioux Falls Easter egg hunt features 23 locations
Easter festivities at the Great Plains Zoo
