BREAKING: Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Sioux Falls woman has been found, according to the Hanson County Sheriff.

60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spencer on Saturday.

Flittie had last been seen on April 5 when she left Sioux Falls to visit a relative in Arkansas. She never arrived at her destination. Authorities issued an endangered missing person on Tuesday.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a search for Flittie on Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Spencer Fuel Mart, which is located just off Interstate 90 at exit 353.

As a result of the efforts, searchers found the body of Kay Flittie and she had died.

Law enforcement is working together to determine what the cause of death.

