Coyotes crush Fighting Hawks in doubleheader sweep

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jadyn DeWitte went 6-for-7 and South Dakota hammered out 27 hits and scored 29 runs in sweeping a Summit League softball doubleheader with North Dakota on Friday at Nygaard Field.

DeWitte went 4-for-4 in the first game as the Coyotes blanked the Fighting Hawks 8-0 behind a four-hitter from freshman Clara Edwards.

DeWitte went 2-for-3 and reached base four times in the second game, a 21-2 five-inning victory for South Dakota in a series that was originally scheduled to be played in Grand Forks, but was moved because of snow and poor weather.

Edwards, improving to 12-9 on the season, walked two and struck out six while throwing 99 pitches, including 64 for strikes.

The Coyotes (22-17, 7-4) scored in five of the seven innings as DeWitt hit a solo homer in the second and followed with three singles and scored three times.

Bela Goerke, Lauren Eamiguel and Gabby Moser had two hits apiece as South Dakota had 12 hits in the first game.

Jordyn Pender opened the scoring with an RBI single to center in the first inning and Courtney Wilson’s big two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning pushed the lead to 4-0.

Goerke had an RBI single in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh while Eamiguel doubled home Goerke in the seventh.

Pender went 3-for-3 in game two, part of a 15-hit attack, including five doubles and a triple, for the Coyotes, who scored five times in the first, nine times in the second and added seven more in the third.

Wilson, Aleesia Sainz, DeWitte, Moser, Goerke and Eamiguel all had two hits apiece in the second game.

DeWitte, a senior, opened the scoring in game two with a two-run double, her fifth straight hit in the twin bill. Goerke delivered an RBI single and two more runs came across on a North Dakota fielding error.

The Coyotes sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, scoring nine times on seven hits, as Sainz doubled home a run, Pender singled in two, Goerke had an RBI double, Eamiguel an RBI triple, Wilson a run scoring single and DeWitte a two-run single.

Eamiguel and Moser had RBI doubles in the third inning to pack the pitcher of senior Grace Garcia, who went five innings, allowed two unearned runs on two hits to improve to 5-2 on the season.

The third and final game of the series will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.