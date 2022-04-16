Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Easter festivities at the Great Plains Zoo

Easter festivities at the Great Plains Zoo
By Cordell Wright
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fun day for the kids is taking place at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls Saturday filled with Easter Festivities.

Director of P.R. and engagement, Denise DePaulo joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the Hug-A-Bunny event and the importance of having kids learn about animals.

You can view the full list of festivities on the Great Plains Zoo website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charge of reckless burning
Police: Suspects damaged business, took merchandise worth several thousand dollars
The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured....
Wheels reportedly fall off school bus while it’s in motion
Rd. to close
SFHP announce road closure
Tattoo
State officials looking to provide tattooing services for inmates

Latest News

Easter festivities at the Great Plains Zoo
Easter festivities at the Great Plains Zoo
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
File.
Report: Ipswich nursing home closure indicative of larger staffing crisis
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson