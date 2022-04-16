Jackrabbits rip Roos

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State softball picked up its fourth straight Summit League shutout with a 9-0 victory in six innings over Kansas City Friday afternoon at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

A trio of Jackrabbit home runs and a three-hit pitching performance by Grace Glanzer helped the Jackrabbits move to 27-10 on the season and 8-2 in conference action. SDSU has now won 10 games by run rule this season.

Cylie Halvorson notched a pair of home runs, one in the first and one in the sixth. Her first put the first two runs on the board and her sixth-inning bomb was a two-RBI walk-off. Cheyanne Masterson hit a three-RBI homer in the third, plating Carrillo and Caelyn Christiancy.

Carrillo also recorded an RBI in the fourth, singling to center field to send home her sister, Jocelyn Carrillo, and advancing Peyton Daugherty to second base. Later in the inning, Kelsey Lenox hit a sacrifice fly to score Daugherty.

Grace Glanzer moved to 13-4 on the year. The sophomore gave up only three hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings of work. The Roos went down in order in the third and fifth innings.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits have won six of their last seven games. Five of the six wins have come by run rule.

SDSU is outscoring Summit League opponents 74-11 through 10 conference games.

The Jacks have hit 22 home runs in the conference season. The next closest Summit League team has 10.

Cylie Halvorson has 12 homers on the season and 33 in her career. She needs two home runs to move into a tie for second in program history (35, Devan Larsen) and 15 to move into first (48, Ali Herdliska).

Rozelyn Carrillo has recorded a hit in 14 straight games.

UP NEXT

SDSU hosts Kansas City for a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

