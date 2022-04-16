Avera Medical Minute
Report: Ipswich nursing home closure indicative of larger staffing crisis

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
IPSWICH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new report suggests problems frothing at a nursing home in one small South Dakota community highlight larger issues plaguing the long-term care industry statewide.

South Dakota News Watch reports a crisis at an Ipswich nursing home illustrate the two potential disastrous outcomes of staffing shortages: potential closures and inadequate care for residents.

The Avantara Ipswich nursing home is slated to close May 31. Officials say staffing shortages and challenges related to COVID-19 were both reasons the facility is forced to close.

The closure could leave residents and their families traveling 25 miles or more for new care options. It’s a similar case for facilities in many communities spread out across South Dakota’s expansive plains.

Read the full South Dakota News Watch report, including potential ways to address the crisis, here.

