SDSU searching for new leaders during spring football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year ago today South DAkota STate football was getting ready to play North Dakota State on their way to appearing in the FCS National Championship game.

This spring is more normal with practices and a full offseason of recovery for the Jackrabbits.

Expectations will once again be high in Brookings this fall with State returning a lot of talent on both sides of the balll, most notably on offense with the likes of the JAnke twins, Tucker Kraft and Isaiah Davis.

They are replacing one of the most talented and accomplished senior classes in program history. Head coach John Stiegelmeier knows talent only takes a team so far, and he wants to see who on his team is ready to step into larger roles.

”We have our normal set of goals but one goal that covers the whole team is I want to develop leaders. We lost a ton of older guys, I want to develop leaders because the team goes where the leaders go, where they take them. And we need to develop that in the spring.” Stiegelmeier says.

One of those leaders is sophomore quarterback Mark Gronowski. He missed all of last season after suffering a leg injury in the FCS National Championship game last spring, and has already been named a team captain for the coming year though he’s still being limited a bit in spring drills.

The Jackrabbit spring game is a week from tomorrow.

