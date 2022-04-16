Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games

Top prep basketball players meet at Sanford Pentagon
Played at Sanford Pentagon
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the top prep basketball players, as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association, from a memorable season converged on the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night for an All-Star affair at the Sanford Pentagon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both the girls’ and boys’ All-Star games!

