Store owners warn others after two burglaries in a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already having been burglarized once in the past seven days, Cool Calm Collected on West 12th Street spent this week recovering and putting the pieces back together. That is, until another break-in occurred Friday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said that one suspect is in custody for the break-in on April 7th. In the latest burglary, surveillance video shows two people inside of the store, taking several thousand dollars worth of merchandise.

Co-owner Freddy Sanchez said he didn’t even know about Friday morning’s break-in until his brother drove by the store.

“He was on his way to work, he noticed our building was shattered. The window was broken. So he gave me a call, and said someone had broken into it, or at least it looked like someone had broke into it.” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said the burglaries take away a lot of the hard work they’ve done to turn their space into their own, and what they do to help build the relationships they have with their customers.

“We worked so hard to put on for the community. We’re always doing good deals for the community. We’ve done several events where we’ve donated to the community. We’ve just done a lot for the community, and to see someone come at us like that. It’s just unbelievable.” said Sanchez.

For downstairs neighbor and the owner of 1st Gen HQ James Landon, it’s disappointing to see Cool Calm Collected have to deal with this. He said it’s a struggle for any business to overcome a burglary, but especially smaller ones.

“This is a space that I’ve seen them grow from the beginning. There was no shoes on the wall, there were no racks in here. This wasn’t a clothing store, it was a totally different space. For them to come in and create what they’ve done. I’ve seen all the hard work that they’ve put in and even the hard work that I’ve put in down there.” said Landon.

Landon hopes that the crimes don’t give Cool Calm Collected a reputation to others in the community.

“It just makes it hard to make everyone realize that this is still a safe space. And that this is a place where you can come hang out, there’s not going to be an issue or any problems.” said Landon.

Sanchez said for any small business, even if they think they don’t need it, to get a proper security system. He said Cool Calm Collected was lucky to have one camera that helped track down one offender. He said even if it doesn’t prevent all break-ins, it can help authorities track down the offenders and help get them back on their feet as soon as possible.

“Get an alarm system. You’d be surprised on how quick they can trigger to law enforcement and they can get down here. And it could save a lot of dollars, it could even save a life.” said Sanchez.

