Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

