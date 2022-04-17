Coyotes club Fighting Hawks to finish weekend sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bela Goerke went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs as South Dakota completed its Summit League three-game series sweep over North Dakota with Saturday’s 14-9 win at Nygaard Field.

The Coyotes (23-17, 8-4 in Summit) banged out 14 hits in the third game and completed the sweep by scoring 43 runs and posting 41 hits in the process.

More importantly, South Dakota remained tied with Omaha (19-12, 8-4 in Summit) in second place in the Summit League standings as the two prepare for a crucial three-game series that begins Saturday, April 23 at Nygaard Field.

Goerke, a sophomore, and Lauren Eamiguel delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the second as South Dakota erased an early 2-0 North Dakota lead.

The Coyotes tacked on five runs in the top of the third, taking a 7-2 lead, getting a two-run HR from Goerke, her fourth of the season, but first since game four of the season. Aleesia Sainz and Gabby Moser doubled home runs to begin the frame and Jordyn Pender drove in a run on a groundout ahead of Goerke’s home run to left centerfield.

Goerke added a two-run double in the fifth and her pinch runner, Gabbi Holbert, would score on Eamiguel’s RBI single to make it 10-2 Coyotes.

North Dakota, though, wouldn’t let the game end by the eight-run rule as the hosts on the scoreboard thanks to the series getting shifted from Grand Forks to Vermillion, plated a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth to cut the deficit to 10-7.

South Dakota, though, came right back with a four-run top of the seventh as Sainz contributed a two-run single on an excuse me swing that found its way into rightfield.

Grace Garcia, relieving starter Clara Edwards, who left the game in the first inning after getting struck by a line drive, pitched five effective innings to get the win and improve to 6-2.

Goerke went 7-for-9 in the series with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs. Meanwhile, Eamiguel, Moser and Jadyn DeWitte had six hits apiece in the series and Eamiguel, a fifth-year senior, moved within one hit of the exclusive 200 career hit club.

