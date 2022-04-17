Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Danielle Sievers helps lead Oklahoma to NCAA Gymnastics Championship

Freshman had highest score on bars
South Dakota native helps Oklahoma wins NCAA Gymnastics Championship
South Dakota native helps Oklahoma wins NCAA Gymnastics Championship(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, TX (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota native Danielle Sievers went to the University of Oklahoma’s gymanstics program to try and become a National Champion.

Today the freshman did just that.

The Deuel High School alum who was a star club competitor and former athlete of the week growing up in South Dakota shined today during the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth. Her best event was the bars where she posted a near flawless mark of 9.9750, best of any competitor in the field. Danielle also had a 9.875 on her floor routine and all of those points added up to help the Sooners win their fifth national championship as they edged out Florida by a fraction of a point.

South Dakota native Danielle Sievers helps Oklahoma win title
South Dakota native Danielle Sievers helps Oklahoma win title(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charge of reckless burning
Police: Suspects damaged business, took merchandise worth several thousand dollars

Latest News

Jacks take doubleheader on Saturday
Jackrabbits walkoff Kansas City to finish sweep
South Dakota softball sweeps twin bill from North Dakota
Coyotes club Fighting Hawks to finish weekend sweep
Scores during win over Tri-City
Stampede of goals for Sioux Falls in win over Anderson Cup champion Tri-City
Celebrates homerun in Coo's win over Concordia-St. Paul
Sioux Falls finishes sweep of Concordia-St. Paul