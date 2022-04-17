Danielle Sievers helps lead Oklahoma to NCAA Gymnastics Championship

FORT WORTH, TX (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota native Danielle Sievers went to the University of Oklahoma’s gymanstics program to try and become a National Champion.

Today the freshman did just that.

The Deuel High School alum who was a star club competitor and former athlete of the week growing up in South Dakota shined today during the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth. Her best event was the bars where she posted a near flawless mark of 9.9750, best of any competitor in the field. Danielle also had a 9.875 on her floor routine and all of those points added up to help the Sooners win their fifth national championship as they edged out Florida by a fraction of a point.

South Dakota native Danielle Sievers helps Oklahoma win title (Dakota News Now)

