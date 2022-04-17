Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Experienced Coyotes eager to build on last season’s success

USD enters spring ball coming off seven win season and playoff bid
Coyotes eager to build on success of 2021
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes took a big step forward in Bob Nielson’s sixth season winning seven games, hosting the first playoff game at the Dakota Dome in 30 years, and producing what Sports Illustrated dubbed the “Play of the Year” with their Hail Mary game winning touchdown pass over arch rival South Dakota State.

Getting a taste of success has the Coyotes hungry for more.

Much of their roster from last year returns featuring the core of a talented offense that includes quarterback Carson Camp, running backs Travis Theis and Nate Thomas, and receivers Carter Bell and Wesley Eliodor.

That experience is why USD believes they can push closer to the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and why they might be able to survive a brutal stretch to start the season that sees them open at Kansas State of the Big 12 followed three of their next four games coming against FCS heavyweights Montana, North Dakota State and SDSU.

South Dakota concludes spring ball next Saturday with an open practice and scrimmage at the Dakota Dome at 1:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Latest News

Jacks take doubleheader on Saturday
Jackrabbits walkoff Kansas City to finish sweep
South Dakota softball sweeps twin bill from North Dakota
Coyotes club Fighting Hawks to finish weekend sweep
South Dakota native helps Oklahoma wins NCAA Gymnastics Championship
Danielle Sievers helps lead Oklahoma to NCAA Gymnastics Championship
Scores during win over Tri-City
Stampede of goals for Sioux Falls in win over Anderson Cup champion Tri-City