Experienced Coyotes eager to build on last season’s success

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes took a big step forward in Bob Nielson’s sixth season winning seven games, hosting the first playoff game at the Dakota Dome in 30 years, and producing what Sports Illustrated dubbed the “Play of the Year” with their Hail Mary game winning touchdown pass over arch rival South Dakota State.

Getting a taste of success has the Coyotes hungry for more.

Much of their roster from last year returns featuring the core of a talented offense that includes quarterback Carson Camp, running backs Travis Theis and Nate Thomas, and receivers Carter Bell and Wesley Eliodor.

That experience is why USD believes they can push closer to the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and why they might be able to survive a brutal stretch to start the season that sees them open at Kansas State of the Big 12 followed three of their next four games coming against FCS heavyweights Montana, North Dakota State and SDSU.

South Dakota concludes spring ball next Saturday with an open practice and scrimmage at the Dakota Dome at 1:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.