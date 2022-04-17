Feeling Winter-like for Easter Sunday but Spring returns midweek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The stretch of below average temperatures will continue into our Easter Sunday and a taste of winter comes back, but thankfully for only a day.

An area of low pressure will bring a chance of some light snow and wintry mix showers through the early afternoon hours. A cold front will sweep in during the afternoon, and that will kick up the winds in its wake. Winds will be out of the south and southeast at 10-25 mph ahead of the front, shifting to the west and northwest and increasing to 15-35 mph behind the front. A WIND ADVISORY is in place for areas in central, western and northwestern South Dakota from noon to 8 pm. Highs will range from the 30s northeast and northwest to the 50s in central and south-central South Dakota.

Wind Alerts in place for the counties in blue and orange. (Dakota News Now)

Skies clear out heading into Sunday night and will continue into Monday as a wedge of higher pressure moves in. The only issue is that the winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will decrease for a brief window Monday night before shifting southeast and increasing overnight Monday into Tuesday ahead of the next system.

Other than a stray rain or snow shower Tuesday for the eastern counties during the morning, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with gusty southeast winds. Highs range from the low 40s east to the 70s in southwestern South Dakota. Rain chances increase Tuesday night and will continue through about the noon hour Wednesday before skies clear Wednesday afternoon. Everyone will see highs in the 50s and 60s which is closer to average for this time of the year.

While Thursday will be dry and seasonable, we’re keeping our eyes on another system that looks to impact the area heading into next weekend. While this is still several days away, showers and thunderstorms are possible each day and this system could bring some decent rainfall to the area. Temperatures will also be all over the board and this will depend on where storm system tracks. Highs will range from the 50s to the 70s with the warmest air southeast.

For more details on your First Alert Forecast, you can check out the weather tab on our website, downloading the First Alert Weather app, on air or on our social media platforms.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.