Jackrabbits walkoff Kansas City to finish sweep

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State softball kept its home record perfect Saturday with a pair of walk-off victories over Kansas City at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. SDSU took game one over the Roos 10-2 in six innings after walk-off single by Mia Jarecki followed by a 1-0 win in game two behind Rozelyn Carrillo’s solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

SDSU improves to 6-0 on home turf, 10-2 in the Summit League and 29-10 overall. Carrillo batted .600 in the series with six hits, six runs, five RBIs, two doubles and one homer.

Game 1 - W, 10-2 (six innings)

The first game of the doubleheader got going right away for SDSU with five runs in the opening inning. Emma Osmundson drew a leadoff walk and was advanced to second base by a Rozelyn Carrillo single. Lindsey Culver was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cheyanne Masterson singled to plate Carrillo and Osmundson for the 2-0 lead.

Allison Yoder loaded the bases with a walk, then Jocelyn Carrillo cleared them with a single that was mishandled by the Kansas City outfielder and landed Jocelyn Carrillo on third base, pushing the SDSU advantage to 5-0.

Kansas City put up a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first, the first runs SDSU has allowed since April 3, to pull back within three.

Rozelyn Carrillo doubled to plate Peyton Daugherty in the fourth, then Masterson doubled to plate Caelyn Christiancy in the fifth, making it a 7-2 contest. Rozelyn Carrillo doubled again in the sixth frame, driving in Osmundson and Daugherty, then Jarecki singled to send her home for the final run.

Rozelyn Carrillo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in game one. Masterson also had three RBIs in a 2-for-3 performance.

Tori Kniesche moved to 12-5 on the season. After giving up two hits, two walks and one earned run in the first 1.1 innings, Kniesche retired 14 straight batters over the final 4.2 frames. Six had six strikeouts on the afternoon.

Game 2 - W, 1-0 (eight innings)

Grace Glanzer picked up her 12th complete game victory of the season and did not allow a run for the 10th time this year in the game-two shutout. She struck out four batters and let her defense go to work on 10 fly outs and nine ground outs. The Roos went down in order in three of the eight frames.

Kansas City’s best chance of the game came in the third inning when they had runners on second and third with only one out, but SDSU ended the threat with a pop out and a strikeout.

Rozelyn Carrillo extended her hitting streak to 16 games with her game-winning home run. The sophomore had been 0-for-3 in the game before the walk-off hit.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits have hit a home run in all but two Summit League contests.

SDSU has not played a seven-inning game since April 3.

The Jacks walked-off all three games against Kansas City.

The Jackrabbits have won eight of their last nine games. six of the eight wins have come by run rule.

SDSU is outscoring Summit League opponents 85-13 through 12 conference games.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are slated for a three-game series at North Dakota State Saturday and Sunday in Fargo.

